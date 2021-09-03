Watch: A really huge sea snake comes towards man, but what happens next?

In an interesting video, a really long sea snake comes and even jumps onboard the boat a man is riding into the sea. The scary video has been shot beautifully and presents the nature in all its glory.

Posted by an influencer by the name Brodiemoss, the video can remind you of all those films based on the deep dark secrets of the ocean. With a clear blue sky and the waterbed in the background, the snake shines and it seems like floating in the air rather than swimming in the sea. With adequate sunlight around, the camera captures unique details of the snake.

The influencer writes alongside the video, “Sea snakes normally avoid humans but this time of year they become very active, sexually frustrated and potentially aggressive as they search for a mate like this old fella who appeared from the ocean floor and followed me around on my paddle board before disappearing.”

The interesting thing about the video is that it send shivers down your spine in the beginning, but soon turns into a documentation of the beauty of nature and how various species behave in different ways.

The Australian vlogger’s video has caught the attention of YouTube, Twitter and TikTok users as well where it has been shared multiple times and has rakes views in millions.

