Viral video: Haryanvi Naagin dance? Ghungat clad women grooving to the beats and how - Watch

New Delhi: Social media platforms are a haven for viral content - be it pictures or videos. Also, several fan pages share posts that break the internet within minutes. Similarly, one such account on Haryanvi content has shared a fun video.

We all have seen at least one person doing the famous Naagin dance at a desi wedding, right? But have you seen a Haryanvi version of it? We bet you have not...until you watch this hilarious video.

A bunch of women clad in ghungat can be seen at a gathering and two of them get into the Naagin dance mode. The video has been shared on Instagram by Reels.Haryana account.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.