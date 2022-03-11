Watch: Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal 'dance' to 'Kacha Badam' to celebrate AAP's Punjab win!

Aam Aadmi Party made history in Punjab with a landslide win in the 2022 state Assembly polls. AAP won 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly. While AAP is celebrating and so is AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, a hilarious video has surfaced on social media.

The edited video shows the Delhi CM dancing with Punjab's Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann, to the tunes of the popular Bengali viral song, 'Kacha Badam'. As the video started getting popular on social, it was also shared by the party on its official Instagram handle.

The original video shows a man who pretends to fall down the stairs but then breaks into a dance. The video shows a friend joining him and the duo dancing, while people near them look on, all confused. In this edited video, not just Kejriwal and Mann, but Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi pictures have been superimposed on the face of the five characters and it appears as in Kejriwal and Mann are dancing to 'Kacha Badam' as Channi, Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi look, least amused!

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Mann - won from Dhuri constituency - will be meeting Kejriwal in Delhi. In the election results which were declared on March 10, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh`s Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates.

