Joe Biden’s Comical Confusion With King Charles Leaves Internet in Stitches

Joe Biden is the President of one of the most powerful nations in the world, the United States of America (USA). Currently, the President of the US is in the UK, and he was spotted spending some time at the US Embassy in London. Earlier, the US President couldn’t attend the coronation ceremony. During his visit to the UK, he was invited to the palace to meet King Charles. However, now there is a video of the meeting that has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the video has some embarrassing moments for Joe Biden.

King Charles escorts confused Joe Biden

According to reports, whenever a head of state comes to the UK, they have to follow certain royal protocols. Now, a video has gone viral where Joe Biden was spotted looking confused about following the royal protocols and ended up touching King Charles III at Windsor Castle, which is considered a breach of protocol.



The video of the incident was shared by a Twitter account named @ChrisPlanteShow. The caption read, “A confused Joe Biden had to be escorted across the lawn by King Charles!" Many people regarded this as an embarrassing moment for the US President, and the clip stirred up the internet as soon as it was uploaded.

Twitter reacts

People had diverse views regarding the situation and took to the comment section to express their views.

One user wrote, “I can’t imagine if the Queen was still alive how she would of reacted. Probably woulda been a first. Complete embarrassment!"

Another person commented, “It’s gonna be a fun week watching him fumble and bumble all around Europe!”

A third user wrote, “Still no clue where he is.”

The clip uploaded by the Twitter account has gone viral and so far received 12.3K views on the microblogging platform.

Did Joe Biden break any royal protocol?

In response to the situation, Buckingham Palace has answered whether the US President broke the royal protocol or not. They said that Joe Biden did not breach any protocol. They also added that King Charles was very comfortable with the encounter, and overall, it was a great meeting with the US President. They further added that this showed a wonderful bond between the two individuals and nations.