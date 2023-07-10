Watch: Viral Video Of Tourists Driving SUV Around Ladakh Lakes Angers Internet

Ladakh is famous for its breathtaking landscape, and beauty has a place in the heart of tourists. It is also an ecologically sensitive area. Hence, the people visiting the Union Territory should be careful about not disturbing the ecological balance. However, many tourists visiting the place ignore all these boundaries and run amok. One such video of a tourist driving an SUV around a Ramsar site has gone viral on social media.

As per the information available, the incident occurred at Tso Kar and Tso Moriri lakes, which are both ecologically sensitive in nature. The video shows an SUV, which seems like a Jeep Wrangler driving and drifting around near the lakes. It is to be noted that the video was shared by a user on Twitter going by the name Mofussil_Medic.

Also read: 'Don't Want Any Arguments': UP Vegetable Seller Hires Bouncers To Guard Tomatoes, Akhilesh Yadav Reacts - Watch

Sharing the video, the person wrote, "Shared by a fellow birder from #Ladakh… this stupidity is getting out of hand. This seemingly “barren" landscape is teeming with #life- and the short summer is when that life is at its peak. That too at a Ramsar Site! These idiots need to be named, shamed and booked!"

Shared by a fellow birder from #Ladakh... this stupidity is getting out of hand. This seemingly "barren" landscape is teeming with #life- and the short summer is when that life is at its peak. That too at a Ramsar Site! These idiots need to be named, shamed and booked!… pic.twitter.com/wRpYkkYf6p — Mofussil_Medic (@Daak_Saab) July 9, 2023

The video has now gone viral and is being shared by a lot of people. It also caught the attention of an IFS office which said, "This kind of nuisance must be checked." Multiple social media users resonated with the feeling and were angered after watching the video.

Commenting on the post, one of the netizens said, "These hooligans must be banned from entering Ladakh." While another person said, "Yikes! This is the worst one I've seen yet. Tso Kar is an extremely fragile Ramsar site with bird nesting, especially the Black-necked crane; among other mammal wildlife. It is also an important and the only pasture reserve for Samad Rokchen nomads in winters."

While other users on the micro-blogging site came up with suggestions to control such incidents, one of them suggested the imposition of heavy taxes on the entry of vehicles in the Union Territory, he said, "Ladakh should introduce heavy taxes on tourists like Bhutan and also impose heavy fine such acts."