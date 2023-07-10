topStoriesenglish2633327
Newsviral
LADAKH

Watch: Viral Video Of Tourists Driving SUV Around Ladakh Lakes Angers Internet

The new viral video shows tourists driving and drifting an SUV in an ecologically sensitive area which is also a Ramsar site, hence of international importance under the Ramsar convention.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Viral Video Of Tourists Driving SUV Around Ladakh Lakes Angers Internet

Ladakh is famous for its breathtaking landscape, and beauty has a place in the heart of tourists. It is also an ecologically sensitive area. Hence, the people visiting the Union Territory should be careful about not disturbing the ecological balance. However, many tourists visiting the place ignore all these boundaries and run amok. One such video of a tourist driving an SUV around a Ramsar site has gone viral on social media.

As per the information available, the incident occurred at Tso Kar and Tso Moriri lakes, which are both ecologically sensitive in nature. The video shows an SUV, which seems like a Jeep Wrangler driving and drifting around near the lakes. It is to be noted that the video was shared by a user on Twitter going by the name Mofussil_Medic.

Also read: 'Don't Want Any Arguments': UP Vegetable Seller Hires Bouncers To Guard Tomatoes, Akhilesh Yadav Reacts - Watch

Sharing the video, the person wrote, "Shared by a fellow birder from #Ladakh… this stupidity is getting out of hand. This seemingly “barren" landscape is teeming with #life- and the short summer is when that life is at its peak. That too at a Ramsar Site! These idiots need to be named, shamed and booked!"

The video has now gone viral and is being shared by a lot of people. It also caught the attention of an IFS office which said, "This kind of nuisance must be checked." Multiple social media users resonated with the feeling and were angered after watching the video.

Commenting on the post, one of the netizens said, "These hooligans must be banned from entering Ladakh." While another person said, "Yikes! This is the worst one I've seen yet. Tso Kar is an extremely fragile Ramsar site with bird nesting, especially the Black-necked crane; among other mammal wildlife. It is also an important and the only pasture reserve for Samad Rokchen nomads in winters."

While other users on the micro-blogging site came up with suggestions to control such incidents, one of them suggested the imposition of heavy taxes on the entry of vehicles in the Union Territory, he said, "Ladakh should introduce heavy taxes on tourists like Bhutan and also impose heavy fine such acts."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded