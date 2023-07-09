trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633175
NewsIndia
TOMATO PRICES

'Don't Want Any Arguments': UP Vegetable Seller Hires Bouncers To Guard Tomatoes, Akhilesh Yadav Reacts - Watch

"I kept hearing about arguments over the tomato price among people. People at my shop too tried to haggle. So to put an end to the constant arguments, I decided to deploy bouncers in uniform at my cart," the vegetable seller said.

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:29 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Don't Want Any Arguments': UP Vegetable Seller Hires Bouncers To Guard Tomatoes, Akhilesh Yadav Reacts - Watch

Varanasi (UP): A vegetable seller in the Lanka area of Varanasi has deployed two bouncers to prevent buyers from getting aggressive while haggling the tomato prices, which have soared almost across the country, virtually making them a luxury item. Ajay Fauji, a Samajwadi Party worker, had earlier cut a tomato-shaped cake in Varanasi on the birthday of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

"I kept hearing about arguments over the tomato price among people. People at my shop too tried to haggle. So to put an end to the constant arguments, I decided to deploy bouncers in uniform at my cart," Fauji told PTI.

Fauji, who is selling tomatoes at Rs 140-160 per kg, has bouncers deployed at his cart from 9 am to 5 pm.


cre Trending Stories

He, however, refused to reveal how much he hired them for. "No one will provide bouncers free of cost."

Asked how keeping bouncers at his cart has helped him, Fauji said even though people are coming in the same numbers, they are less militant about the pricing now.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too shared the image of a news clip relating to Fauji and his bouncers, and tweeted, "The BJP should provide 'Z-Plus' security to tomatoes."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded