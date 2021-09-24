हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

What happened there? Passengers skydive seconds before mid-air collision

A viral video shows some skydivers jumping off the plane seconds before it catches fire.

Image: Twitter

A viral video that has some passengers skydiving moments before their aircraft collides with another, has left netizens gasping for breath. The video has captured the exact moment when the plane catches fire. Some even compared the video with a scene from video games for its unbelievable footage and feel.

The camera attached to the suit of a skydiver has captured the moment when a plane with opened gates catches fire. Then while falling through the air, the camera catches another terrifying sight which shows a plane engulfed in fire crashing towards the earth.

The video might have gone viral now, but the incident happened in 2013. Thankfully, no one got injured in the accident.

As per a report, the incident took place near Lake Superior, Wisconsin in the US.

Out of the two colliding planes, one crashed into the earth while the other managed to land safely. News reports say that all 11 passengers went unhurt.

Here are some of the social media reactions on the video:

Tags:
Viral videoSkydivingUSmid-air collision
