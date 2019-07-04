What is the Bottle Cap Challenge, viral fad taking social media by storm

There's a new viral challenge on the prowl these days. It's called the #BottleCapChallenge. And everyone – from top actors to the friendly blogger – is trying to nail it.

So what does the challenge entail? The person undertaking the #BottleCapChallenge needs to uncap the bottle in a kick, without letting the bottle move. The challenge reportedly began with Mixed Martial Arts fighters and soon gained traction on the web.

Last week, Kazakh Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin posted the #BottleCapChallenge video and dared several other celebs to accept the cap-kicking challenge on Instagram including Jason Statham, Conor McGregor, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Jackie Chan.

The video went viral on social media and soon Jason Statham – The Transporter trilogy and Fast and Furious star – shared his cap-kicking video on Instagram in slo-mo.

Later, inspired by his action idol, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar too posted his slo-mo uncapping video on Instagram. The 51-year-old actor wrote, "I couldn`t resist the Bottle Cap Challenge. Inspired by my action idol Jason Statham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let`s Do This."

Other top celebs to try it were singer John Mayer, director-producer Guy Ritchie and many more.

Soon, spoofs of the challenge went viral. Social media artist Barkha Sethi posted a funny take on the video:

Unlike most of the viral challenges such as #kiki or #dametucosita, #BottleCapChallenge is relatively easier. All you need is a bottle, a cap, a camera and plenty of patience and time to nail the kick.