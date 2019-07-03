Akshay Kumar inspired by 'action idol' Jason Statham, takes up Bottle Cap Challenge like a pro—Watch

New Delhi: B-Town khiladi, Akshay Kumar is perhaps the fittest actors in the Hindi movie industry at present. The 51-year-old action star, inspired by Hollywood biggie Jason Statham took the #BottleCapChallenge and did it like a pro!

Akshay shared the video of him kicking the bottle cap smoothly. He captioned his video: “I couldn't resist. #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation.”

The actor has urged everyone to show their fitness levels and the best ones will be reposted by him on social media.

The Bottle Cap Challenge is the new viral fad where people try to unscrew the cap of the bottle with a kick without hitting the bottle. The internet is flooded with people trying out the challenge and not just netizens but even Hollywood celebrities have been hit by it.

Superstars such as Jason Statham and John Mayer have tried it and shared it on social media accounts.

Reportedly, it was first started off by taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin, who shared it on Instagram. Then UFC Featherweight champion, Max Holloway did it and tagged Hollywood actor John Mayer. The rest, as they say, is viral history.

In Bollywood, Akshay has taken up the challenge, urging others to take it up too.