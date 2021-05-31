Woman from viral video of rape and assault traced to Kerala brought to Bengaluru

New Delhi: Bengaluru police on Sunday (May 30, 2021) said that the Bangladeshi woman, from the video of rape and assault which went viral on social media, was traced in Kerala.

"Our team traced her and bought her from Kozhikode in Kerala," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr S D Sharanappa told PTI.

The police further added that the woman is 22-year-old and was subjected to medical tests at the Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals for the assault and rape.

“She was trafficked to India by Mohammed Babu, a resident of Dhubri in Assam, about three years ago,” Bengaluru police said.

Following a financial dispute, she was assaulted by six people, including a woman, and later four of them gang raped her and brutalised her about a week ago, the sources told PTI.

“While assaulting and brutalising her, one of them video-recorded the incident, which went viral mainly in Bangladesh, Assam and West Bengal,” they said.

Additionally, the Bengaluru police arrested six people, including two women, on Friday (May 28, 2021) in connection to the case. Acting on a tip-off from the Bangladesh police, the Bengaluru police went to a house, where illegal Bangladeshi migrants had taken shelter, and arrested them.

These arrests were made hours after Assam Police shared screengrabs from horrific video, being circulated on social media platforms, in which a young girl was brutally assaulted and tortured by five people.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV