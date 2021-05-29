Bengaluru police arrests six Bangladeshi nationals in relation to viral video of rape and assault of woman

New Delhi: The Bengaluru police arrested six people, including two women, on Friday (May 28, 2021) in connection to a case of rape and assault of a woman.

The accused are booked for allegedly raping a woman, torturing her and recording the assault.

These arrests were made hours after Assam Police shared screengrabs from horrific video, being circulated on social media platforms, in which a young girl was brutally assaulted and tortured by five people.

The DCP East Bengaluru City, Dr Sharanappa SD while addressing the press said “We have secured 6 accused, including 4 men and 2 women, so far. As per the preliminary information, we have found that the victim & accused are known to each other. Accused is being questioned.”

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant said, "Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against 6 persons including 2 women at Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar police station. A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join the investigation."

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner also said that, according to the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and are believed to be from Bangladesh. The victim who is also a Bangladeshi was brought to India for trafficking and was tortured and brutalised due to a financial matter, he added.

The investigation is being carried with full earnestness and under the supervision of senior officers, the Police Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also met with police officials over the issue of this gut-wrenching video.

“There is no name of the victim mentioned in the FIR. A directive has been issued for the probe to be conducted without any interference. We're giving all information to the court. 5-6 persons were arrested within few hours of the video going viral,” said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The state Home Minister also added, “The allegation is that we didn't take any steps till the video went viral. Initially, we didn't know the location of the video. A probe revealed the location of the video, after which the accused were traced and arrested.”

Additionally, two of the accused were shot in the leg on Friday when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene. The accused were taken to the crime sport in the wee hours of Saturday for the reconstruction of crime scene. Two of the accused allegedly tried to flee, as a result of which police had to open fire.

