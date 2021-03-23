Woman takes father out to dinner, sets him on fire

New Delhi: A woman in Kolkata allegedly set her father on fire after taking him out for dinner and getting him drunk, PTI reported.

The 22-year-old woman, a resident of Christopher Road near Park Circus, accompanied her father to a restaurant on Sunday night and then got him drunk, PTI quoted police officials as saying.

The father, 56, later fell asleep as the duo were sitting on a bench on the banks of the Hooghly river. The woman then poured kerosene on him and allegedly set him ablaze. The incident was also caught on CCTV.

"During interrogation, she claimed that after her mother died when she was a child, her father started physically assaulting her and also used to torture her emotionally. However, it stopped after she got married. But, as her marriage broke off and she returned home, the torture started again," the officer told PTI. The woman was arrested on a complaint lodged by her uncle.

The police also claimed that the woman has confessed to the crime. She has been sent to police custody till March 29.