West Bengal

Arms seized from bus in Bengal, one arrested

Humayun Sheikh was arrested from a North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus on its way from Kolkata to Malda on Sunday afternoon.

Arms seized from bus in Bengal, one arrested
Representational image

Kolkata: A man was arrested in West Bengal`s Murshidabad district with a large haul of arms and ammunition including 20 semi-finished pistols on Sunday, police said.

Humayun Sheikh was arrested from a North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus on its way from Kolkata to Malda on Sunday afternoon.

"Sheikh, a resident of Malda district, was arrested with 20 semi-finished 9mm pistols, four 7 mm pistols, 10 bullets and eight magazines. According to primary interrogation, he was delivering the consignment from Howrah to Malda`s Kaliachawk," Murshidabad`s Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar said.

He said the accused was supplying the semi-finished guns to Malda where they were to be fully assembled.

"Our men were following Sheikh from Howrah after getting information about him from two arms smugglers, who were arrested on January 31," the officer added.

West BengalMurshidabad
