BJP

BJP workers attacked with iron rods, bottles by miscreants in Kolkata

A police complaint was lodged at the Kasba police station on Monday.

BJP workers attacked with iron rods, bottles by miscreants in Kolkata
File Image

Kolkata: Three BJP workers were attacked with iron rods and bottles by miscreants allegedly backed by Trinamool Congress, causing head injury to one of the victims, eye-witnesses said.

BJP worker Amit Ghosh, a resident of Kasba in South Kolkata, is now in hospital. "I was chatting with my friends outside my house last (Sunday) night when suddenly two cars loaded with youth appeared on the scene. They started beating us with iron rods, helmets and bottles without any provocation," Ghosh said on Monday.

Asked why the youth pounced upon them, he said, "That's because they are Trinamool backed miscreants. And all three of us are BJP workers."

A police complaint was lodged at the Kasba police station on Monday.

BJPWest BengalTrinamool CongressKolkataAmit Ghosh
