CISF jawan posted in Kolkata dies due to coronavirus COVID-19

Image for representational use only

KOLKATA: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan posted in Kolkata did due to coronavirus infection on Friday. The deceased CISF jawan has been identified Susanta Kumar Ghosh of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) unit of CISF in Kolkata.

This is the third death of a CISF personnel in Kolkata due to Covid-19 infection.

Earlier this month, an Assistant Sub Inspector Jharu Burman, 55, posted at the GRSEL security unit in Kolkata succumbed to coronavirus.

He died on May 12. He was under treatment in a local hospital for some time.

Prior to that, a CISF ASI posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata had died of COVID-19.

The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain has more thn 70 active cases of the pandemic till now, as per officials. 

The CAPFs like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB-- as per latest data-- have about 758 active cases of the disease.

