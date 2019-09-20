close

Haldia Petrochemical

Fire breaks out at Haldia Petrochemical’s Naphtha Cracker unit, at least 10 injured

A fire broke out at West Bengal-based Haldia Petrochemical’s naphtha cracker unit on Friday. At least 10 to 12 persons are injured. Several fire tenders pressed into service. 

HALDIA: Thirteen persons were injured after a fire broke out at West Bengal-based Haldia Petrochemical’s naphtha cracker unit on Friday. Of the 13, six are critically injured.  Ten fire brigades have been pressed into service. Several ambulances have been rushed to the spot to remove the injured workers to the hospital. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation and has asked authorities to create a green corridoor from Haldia to bring the injured to Kolkata.

The fire broke out following a blast during repairs in the naphtha cracker unit.

Haldia Petrochemicals plant is located in West Bengal's riverport town Haldia, nearly 125 kms from Kolkata. The factory is a joint venture between Government of West Bengal, The Chatterjee Group, the TATAs with the Indian Oil Corporation, etc. as major stakeholders with an investment of Rs 5864 crores.

Haldia PetrochemicalFire
