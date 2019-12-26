GJM withdraws December 29 strike against CAA, NRC in Darjeeling hills

Kolkata: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s (Binoy Tamang faction) youth wing withdraws its Darjeeling hills strike, scheduled on December 29, 2019, in a bid to register its protest against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Leading the faction, Binoy Tamang on Thursday said that he has urged the youth wing of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to withdraw the strike keeping the tourist season in mind during Christmas and New Year. “I have appealed to the youth wing of GJM to withdraw the general strike on 29th in Darjeeling keeping in mind the Christmas, Dukpa New Year, Sikkimese New Year and visit of Shri Satpal Maharaj to Darjeeling,” said Tamang.

Live TV

He further said that he is committed to keeping Darjeeling a strike free zone after the hills saw violent protests demanding a separate state – Gorkhaland in 2017, and a strike for 105 days. As many as 13 persons were killed in violent clashes between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters and police. Since the 2017 unrest, the Darjeeling hills have not been shut for a single day.

Tamang said that alternative programmes will be organised to oppose the NRC and CAA.

“There will be an alternative political programme where thousands of youth will march against the implementation of CAA and NRC on December 29, 2019, from Darjeeling to Kurseong and January 5, 2020, there will be another rally by the youth wing on 5th January from Kurseong to Darjeeling more,” he added.