Kolkata: 78-year-old father kills son for refusing to wear mask, gets arrested

The father, identified as 78-year-old Bansidhar Mallick, residing at Shovabazar Lane strangulated his 45-year-old son, identified as Shirsendu Mallick, with the help of a cloth strap.

In a shocking incident, a father in Kolkata, West Bengal, killed his son on Saturday evening after the latter refused to wear a mask. The father, identified as 78-year-old Bansidhar Mallick, residing at Shovabazar Lane strangulated his 45-year-old son, identified as Shirsendu Mallick, with the help of a cloth strap.

According to sources, the son having a physical disability was stepping out when the father asked him to wear a mask. However, he refused to put the mask on. In a fit of rage, the father strangulated the son resulting in his death.

Later, the father went to Shyampukur Police Station and surrendered before the police. He even narrated the entire story in front of the officers and admitted to having committed the crime.

“As soon as the person surrendered before the police, Officer-in-Charge of Shyampukur Police Station with other officers rushed to the spot and found the son lying dead. The body has been removed and sent to the hospital for further formalities. A murder case is being initiated and an investigation is underway,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police. Meanwhile, Bansidhar Mallick has been arrested by police.

