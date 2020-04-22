Kolkata Police dismisses Babul Supriyo's tweet, says boy who shot video describing hospital's condition not booked

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Wednesday shared a tweet asking if the boy who had shot a video describing the condition of a Kolkata hospital, has been booked by Kolkata Police.

After several hours the Kolkata Police clarified that it is "completely incorrect and a misinformation" as the boy has not been ‘booked’. A boy, Somnath Das, had allegedly shot a video inside the COVID-19 isolation ward of MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Supriyo had said, "Honble Mamata Banerjee, banning mobiles in hospitals ‘Kind of’ proves that the Bangur Hospital video was not fake -Thank you. Now here is another detail which I bring forward as People’s representative. I request WB to come up with a clear Yes or No abt this info. Is this true?"

The tweet from @SuPriyoBabul is completely incorrect and a misinformation. Somnath Das has not been ‘booked’ by Kolkata Police. https://t.co/az9MxPvDx6 — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) April 22, 2020

Honble @MamataOfficial banning mobiles in hospitals ‘Kind of’ proves that the Bangur Hospital video was not fake -Thank you. Now here is another detail which I bring forward as People’s representative•I request WB to come up with a clear Yes or No abt this info•Is this true? pic.twitter.com/Tlgtj58MAw — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 22, 2020

He posted a picture which read a message, "Somnath Das, who posted the video describing the condition of MR Bangur Hospital, has been booked by Kolkata Police. He was a COVID-19 suspect. His test report has been found to be negative. He has been discharged by the Hospital. Police have detained him after that."

Reacting to this, the Kolkata Police tweeted, "The tweet from Babul Suprioyo is completely incorrect and misinformation. Somnath Das has not been ‘booked’ by Kolkata Police."

Supriyo had also tweeted, "Media can’t show the detail unless it is verified (they can now attribute this to my tweet & show it now) hence my humble plea to Didi is to come clear with info on this Guy Shooting a video in a Hospital ward may be illegal but he may have saved others’ lives, hence we shud care."

He added, "Also, we have been hearing horrible details about Bangur Hospital for quite some time & interestingly, we never got Wb Govt call it a fake video after I tweeted it requesting them to investigate and clarify. Instead, Mobiles got banned in Hospitals! Isn’t 2+2 making 4 here?"