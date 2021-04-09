Modi does ‘Hindu-Muslim’ every day: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: In yet another attack on the Prime Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused him of dividing people on religious lines and playing the Hindu-Muslim card for vote bank.

The West Bengal CM, who had got a notice from the Election Commission, said, “It hardly matters even if 10 show-cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote together, there will be no division. How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day so why EC is not taking any action.?’’

She made these remarks while appealing to voters to vote for her party during a poll rally in West Bengal's Hooghly district. The TM chief also came down heavily on the Union Home Minister saying, the ECI is being run by Amit Shah.

The poll panel had on Wednesday issued a notice to Banerjee for violating the Model Code of Conduct, after she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote en masse for the TMC.

The Election Commission of India asked Mamata Banerjee to explain her stand by 10th April, regarding her statements against central forces on 28th March & 7th April This is the second notice issued to her by Election Commission.

Election Commission of India issues notice to CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain her stand by 10th April, regarding her statements against Central Forces on 28th March & 7th April This is the second notice issued to her by Election Commission#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/yO7oy1HLhc — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

The TMC supremo, during her campaign in Domjur assembly seat, also sought to know why no complaint has been registered against BJP star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he often makes references to Hindu and Muslim vote banks while delivering speeches.

"Why is that no complaint has been filed against Narendra Modi, who every day talks about Hindu and Muslim)? How many complaints have been lodged against those who had uttered the word 'mini Pakistan' during the Nandigram campaigns?" the CM said.

The TMC chief further said that even after 100 complaints against her, she will not change her stand as she only appealed to people that votes shouldn’t get divided.

