close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Naxals blow up under construction buildings before polls in West Bengal

There were posters put up by the Naxals near the site, suggesting a boycott of elections.

Naxals blow up under construction buildings before polls in West Bengal
ANI photo

New Delhi: Naxals on Thursday night blew up two under construction buildings and a guest house in Singhbhum, police said on Friday.

There were posters put up by the Naxals near the site, suggesting a boycott of elections.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Jha and CRPF Commandant PC Gupta reached the spot with heavy police force, tracker dogs, and bomb disposal squads.

Terming the Naxals' act as "cowardly", SP Chandan Jha said that this will not impact the Lok Sabha polls.

"There is an adequate police force in the district and additional forces, too, have already arrived," he said.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Naxals had blown up two vehicles in an attempt to appeal voters to boycott polls. This had happened on the same day when Narendra Modi, then the prime ministerial candidate of BJP, was to address an election rally there. 

Tags:
West BengalNaxalsNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeSinghbhumSinghbhum naxals
Next
Story

Seven of family killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal's Birbhum

Must Watch

PT3M37S

DNA: Detailed analysis of Maneka Gandhi's communal remarks