TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty reports of stomach ache & dehydration after receiving fake vaccine jab

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty who had been jabbed with a fake dose of Covishield anti-COVID-19 vaccine at a camp in Kolkata is reported to be unwell. The actor-turned-politician has reported of stomach ache, and dehydration problems, also her blood pressure has decreased. She undergoing a blood test at her residence, the results of which are awaited.

It was brought to Kolkata Police's attention that a fake vaccination camp was organized by a person named Debanjan Deb, who is the main accused, he identified himself as an IAS officer. It was infact the lawmaker who exposed this fake camp and Debanjan Deb. When she realised that she had not received the customary SMS after getting jabbed it aroused suspicion.

"I had got an invite to the camp, where I was told members of the third gender will also be inoculated. When I did not receive the message after my vaccination, I immediately stopped the entire process at the camp and informed the police," Chakraborty told reporters.

The TMC MP said that she was invited to encourage people from the transgender community and physically handicapped. The vaccination camp was organised in the name of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at its office in South Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp in the city's Kasba area. He had set up the free inoculation camp projecting himself as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor and Chairman of the KMC Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim said if any official of the municipal corporation is found to be involved in the matter, the person will face strict action.

