BJP announces list of candidates for third, fourth phase of West Bengal polls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced candidate names for the Assembly elections in West Bengal this year.

The party announced names of 27 candidates for the third phase of election and 38 candidates for the fourth phase, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.

Former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee who recently joined BJP has been fielded from Domjur while former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri has been fielded from Alipurduar seat.

Rabindranath Bhattacharya has been fielded from Singur, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, Nishit Pramanik from Dinhata and Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge.

BJP also announced that actor-turned-politician and party MP Locket Chatterjee will contest from Chunchura and Anjana Basu will contest from Sonarpur South.

Indranil Das will contest from Kasba and actor Tanushree Chakraborty from Howrah Shyampur.

Actor Payal Sarkar who recently joined BJP has been fielded from Behala Purba while another actor Yash Dasgupta has been fielded from Chanditala in Kolkata.

BJP had earlier released a list of 58 candidates for the first two phases of election in Bengal.

The elections in West Bengal will take place in eight phases beginning March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.