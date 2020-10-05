West Bengal CID takes over BJP leader Manish Shukla’s murder case

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the investigation of the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Titagarh Municipality Councillor Manish Shukla on Monday.

A team of CID officers reached the spot in Titagarh of Barrackpore in the afternoon to collect evidence and conduct further investigation into the case.

The West Bengal Police took to Twitter urging people not to jump on to a conclusion without the investigation. “A person was shot dead last evening in the Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder. Please do not jump to the conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this,” read the statement from West Bengal Police.

On October 9, at around 8-8:30 pm, two bikes chased him at Barrackpore’s Titagarh area. The moment he was to get down his car to enter the party office, the bike-borne assailants opened fire at him.

According to the police, close to 5-6 rounds of bullets were fired at him. Shukla suffered serious bullet injuries on his face and chest. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital.

While BJP had called for a 12-hour Barrackpore bandh condemning the brutal murder, the party demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. Tension prevailed in the area as locals protested and demanding the guilty be brought to book.