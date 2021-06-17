हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches Krishak Bondhu scheme, 60 lakh farmers to benefit

West Bengal government announced the approval of Krishak Bondhu scheme which will extend financial benefits to farmers with a minimum Rs 4,000 to each farmer in the state.

Kolkata: West Bengal government announced the approval of Krishak Bondhu scheme which will extend financial benefits to farmers with a minimum Rs 4,000 to each farmer in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Thursday that the ‘Notun Krishak Bondhu Scheme’ is expected to benefit 60 lakh farmers in Bengal. 

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the CM wrote: "I am happy to announce that the government is relaunching the Krishak Bandhu Scheme by doubling the annual financial support for all farmers & share-croppers. Farmers will now receive an increased financial support from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for one acre or more of cultivable land." 

"Additionally, those having less than one acre of cultivable land will now receive a minimum of Rs 4,000 per annum, on a pro-rata basis. I assure everyone that GoWB is working round the clock to deliver all the promises of our 10 Ongikars," said CM Mamata Banerjee.

“Centre is giving less money and not all farmers get it. Baragadas and labourers are not covered under the central scheme. Many farmers will get the money today itself and others will get the funds soon,” she said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee directed district magistrates to distribute the money to the beneficiary farmers at the soonest.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal
