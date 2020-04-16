West Bengal court passes this order after man flouts coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown and attacks cops

As the coronavirus COVID-19 spread has resulted in a grim picture, the government imposed a lockdown nationwide and the public servants to implement it strictly. While the police have been doing its duty, several people intentionally keep flouting the lockdown resulting in punishments for them.

Violaters are being asked to do sit-ups, squats and even acrobatics. Lathi-charging on the flouters is found to be the most common action by the policemen to strictly enforce the lockdown. In many places, they are also facing resistance with matters reaching the doors of courts.

Recently, an incident took place in Tollygunge area of Kolkata, West Bengal, where a young man violated the lockdown. When the policeman tried to stop him, the youth attacked the cops.

The matter reached the Alipore Court and it passed an interesting verdict. The youth was directed to work with the policemen for seven days and confess his offence. He was also asked to advise the other violators not to break the lockdown or face the consequences which he is currently facing.

This type of punishment will definitely teach a lesson to all those who are trying to violate the rules of lockdown which are not meant to be broken during this situation.