West Bengal gets immunity-boosting ‘sandesh’ to fight coronavirus

KOLKATA: At a time when people are caught between what to eat and what not to eat, a famous sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with an innovative sweet - immunity-boosting Sandesh.

‘Sandesh’ is a traditional Bengali sweet besides the other famous varieties of 'mishti doi’ and ‘rosogolla’. Sandesh is a sweet delicacy made with ‘Chena’ or cottage cheese with flavours and sweetener.

However, amidst the fast-spreading coronavirus infection, Immunity Sandesh is believed to help people in strengthening their immunity.

The sweets shop owner, Sudip Mullick told that this sweet has been made entirely without any artificial ingredients or sweetener. It is made with Himalayan honey making it healthy and low on calories.

The sweet contains close to 15 ingredients having medicinal properties - turmeric, honey, tulsi, cardamom, jasthi and others besides nuts and dry fruits.

The sweet is placed in the display racks in the morning and by afternoon it’s completely sold out. People from faraway places are coming to buy this innovative sweet which they haven’t seen or heard of.