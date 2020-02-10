हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurugram

Woman BJP Kisan Morcha leader shot dead by husband in Gurugram

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Woman BJP Kisan Morcha leader shot dead by husband in Gurugram
Representational Image

Gurugram: Munesh Godara, a woman BJP Kisan Morcha leader was shot dead, allegedly by her husband in Gurugram on Saturday (February 8). The victim's family accused her husband behind the killing. According to reports, the BJP leader's husband is a former army man. The incident took place at around 9:30 on Saturday when she was speaking to her relative over the phone at her home in sector 93 in Gurugram. Their children were at home at the time of the incident.

"Munesh was speaking to our younger sister over the phone when she was shot. Munesh told her that she was shot by her husband," SK Jakhar, brother of the deceased told ANI. 

Munesh Godara was the state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police is yet to trace the accused who continues to remain on the run. 

Tags:
GurugramBJPBJP Kisan MorchaFIRHaryanacrimemurder
