हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

152 Pakistani terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Helmand, Kandahar province

According to a report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), around 6,500 Pakistan terrorists are operating in Afghanistan most of them belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). 

152 Pakistani terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Helmand, Kandahar province
File photo

KABUL: Over 150 Pakistan terrorists operating in Afghanistan were killed in operations conducted by the Afghan forces in Helmand and Kandahar province, the Interior Affairs Ministry said on Sunday (November 15).

In a press conference, the Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian released a list of Taliban terrorists killed in recent clashes against Afghan forces, Tolo News reported. 

"At least 55 Taliban commanders have been killed in Helmand and Kandahar provinces in Afghan forces operations in response to their attacks," Arain said, adding that "152 Pakistani fighters were killed in Helmand."

According to a report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), around 6,500 Pakistan terrorists are operating in Afghanistan most of them belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). 

The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, Al Qaeda and associated individuals and entities stated that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a "large terrorist group present in Afghanistan", has claimed responsibility for various high-profile attacks in Pakistan and has facilitated others by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Lahskhar-e-Islam, the report said.

It said that many former TTP militants have joined Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) and member states expect that the group and its various splinter groups will align themselves with ISIL-K.

Tags:
PakistanAfghanistanTalibanTerrorism
Next
Story

British PM Boris Johnson goes into self-isolation after COVID-19 contact
  • 88,45,127Confirmed
  • 1,30,070Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Home Minister Amit Shah: 250-300 ICU beds will be provided to battle Corona in Delhi