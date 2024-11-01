Advertisement
158 Killed As Flash Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc In Spain

Three additional deaths were reported in Andalusia and Castile-La Mancha, according to the regional emergency services.

Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
158 Killed As Flash Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc In Spain (Photo: X)

Spain Flash Floods: The death toll from rain-triggered flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 158, according to emergency rescue services in the country on Thursday afternoon. In Valencia alone, at least 155 fatalities were confirmed from the floods that struck between Tuesday night and Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the regional authority. In a post on social media platform X, the emergency coordination centre of the Valencian region stated that rescue workers were still searching for and identifying victims.

Three additional deaths were reported in Andalusia and Castile-La Mancha, according to the regional emergency services. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the Center for Coordinated and Integrated Operations on Thursday in the Valencian region, warning that the extreme weather responsible for the torrential rain and flash floods is "not over."

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente announced that the high-speed rail line between Valencia and Madrid would remain out of service for at least two weeks after torrential rains collapsed two tunnels, damaging the tracks.

