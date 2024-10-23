3 Dead, 14 Injured In Attack At Turkish Aerospace Industries In Ankara, 2 Terrorists Killed

Turkey Terror Attack: At least three people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Turkey’s Ankara, Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday. The terrorists targeted the main facility of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Two terrorists were neutralized in the terrorist attack targeting the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities. He condemned the attacks and extended his condolences to those who lost their lives.

“Two terrorists were neutralized in the terrorist attack targeting the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we have 3 martyrs and 14 injured in the attack. May God have mercy on our martyrs, and I wish a speedy recovery to our wounded. I condemn this heinous attack. Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Yerlikaya said in a post on X

In an earlier post on X, the Interior Minister said that the public will be informed about the developments and asked everyone to track the statements made by official sources.

