37.8 lakh worldwide COVID-19 cases, 2.61 lakh dead

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic that had over 13,46,800 worldwide cases exactly one month back, has now infected more than 37.8 lakh people with taking 2.61 lakh lives by Wednesday (May 6, 2020) evening.

As per the COVID-19 data by the Worldometers website at 11:30 PM IST, around 37,80,620 people have contracted the coronavirus across the world. More than 2,61,700 people have lost their lives after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of recoveries on Wednesday increased to 12,75,540.

The United States (US) has been the worst affected country in the world where over 12,45,800 people have been tested positive. The US in the last 24 hours reported 8,220 cases.

Spain on the second spot has more than 2,53,600 COVID-19 infections. There were around 3,100 new cases in Spain on Wednesday.

Italy with 1,440 fresh confirmed cases now has 2,14,450 coronavirus patients in the country.

The United Kingdom (UK) being the fourth worst-hit country in the world saw a surge of 6,111 cases within a day. The UK on Wednesday also became the fourth country to breach the 2,00,000 mark of having COVID-19 confirmed cases. More than 2,01,100 people are struggling with coronavirus in the UK.

France and Germany with 1,70,550 and 1,67,372 cases respectively are the countries next in line.

Russia on Wednesday recorded the most number of confirmed cases in the world for the second consecutive day. Russia with 10,550 new cases now has a total of 1,65,920 positive cases.

Turkey (1,31,740), Brazil (1,16,290) and Iran (1,01,650) are the other worst-hit countries.

Most COVID-19 deaths:

The US with 73,145 deaths remained on top. The US in the last 24 hours saw more than 870 deaths.

The UK on the second spot breached the 30,000 mark on Wednesday. There are approximately 30,076 deaths in the UK now.

Italy's death count increased by 369 to 29,684.

Spain with 25,857 fatalities and France with 25,531 COVID-19 deaths are the few of the other COVID-19 hit countries.