topStoriesenglish2577991
NewsWorld
QIN GANG

Amid Border Tensions, Chinese FM Qin Gang To Visit India To Attend G20 Meet

Relations between India and China have been strained since the eastern Ladakh military standoff between the two countries in May 2020.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 02:47 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Amid Border Tensions, Chinese FM Qin Gang To Visit India To Attend G20 Meet

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to India this week to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting on March 2, the Foreign Ministry announced here on Tuesday.

Qin's visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreign Minister after his predecessor Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi in 2019 to attend the Special Representatives dialogue on the border mechanism.

Wang and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were the Special Representatives.

At the invitation of his Indian counterpart Minster S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Qin will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2, the announcement here said.

Relations between India and China have virtually frozen ever since the eastern Ladakh military standoff between the two countries in May 2020.

The two countries have held 17 high-level military commanders talks to resolve the standoff.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the USA.

Live Tv

Qin GangG20 summitG20 MeetingIndia-China border issueIndia-China Border Row

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985