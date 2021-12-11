हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United States

At least 50 feared dead as tornado hits Kentucky in US

At least five states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms and tornadoes on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

At least 50 feared dead as tornado hits Kentucky in US
Representational Image

Kentucky: At least 50 people were feared dead after a tornado hit southwestern Kentucky on late Friday, CNN quoting Governor Andy Beshear reported as saying.

"We know that we are likely to have more than 50 deaths, if not significantly north of that, from this event," Beshear said.

Most of the destruction centred on Graves County, he said, including the town of Mayfield.

"It hit Mayfield as hard as just about any town ... has ever been hit," according to CNN.

Officials said that tornadoes had killed at least one person at an Arkansas nursing home and caused a roof to collapse at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, leaving workers trapped inside.

At least five states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms and tornadoes on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, said Bill Bunting, the operations chief at the Storm Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, New York Times reported.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
United StatestornadodisasterKentucky
Next
Story

US using democracy as 'weapon of mass destruction': China

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Saryu Nahar National Project inaugurated today - Badhir News