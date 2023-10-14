trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675277
Breaking: Israel Takes Revenge, Hamas Commander Behind October 7 Attack Killed

Israel has amassed its troops and tanks on the Gaza border and is preparing for the ground assault. 

The Israeli Defense Forces today claimed that they eliminated the Hamas commando forces chief responsible for orchestrating recent lethal assaults on communities in southern Israel last Saturday. The IDF reported that Ali Qadhi or Qadi, a company commander within the Nukhba unit, was targeted and killed in a drone strike. The operation followed extensive intelligence gathering by the Shin Bet security agency and the Military Intelligence Directorate.

"Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel. We just eliminated him. All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate," said the IDF on Twitter.

It's noted by the IDF that Qadhi had previously been apprehended by Israeli authorities in 2005 due to his involvement in the abduction and killing of Israeli civilians. He was subsequently released to the Gaza Strip as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange. "Based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF aircraft killed Ali Qadi, a company commander of the Hamas "Nukhba" commando force, who led the terror attack in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip last weekend," said the Israeli Air Force.

Israel has amassed its troops and tanks on the Gaza border and is preparing for the ground assault. Earlier last night, the Israeli forces launched a raid at several places in Gaza to weed out Hamas militants.

The Israeli military reported the successful elimination of two significant Hamas figures: Merad Abu Merad, who held the position of head within the Hamas aerial system, and Ali Qadi, a company commander within a commando force.

