Canada to resettle 20,000 vulnerable Afghans threatened by Taliban and forced to flee Afghanistan

Canada on Friday (August 13, 2021) said that it will resettle 20,000 vulnerable Afghans who have been threatened by the Taliban and have been forced to flee Afghanistan. To help address the growing humanitarian crisis, the announcement was made by Canada's Minister of Immigration Marco Mendicino.

"Offering refuge to the world's most vulnerable speaks to who we are as Canadians, particularly in times of crisis. As more Afghan refugees continue to seek shelter in Canada, we're redoubling our efforts to help 20,000 Afghan refugees—who remain vulnerable wherever they go find safety here. The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking, and Canada will not stand idly by," Mendicino said.

This afternoon, we welcomed a flight of Afghan refugees to Canada. These refugees are part of the 20,000 vulnerable Afghans threatened by the Taliban and forced to flee Afghanistan that Canada will assist in resettling. pic.twitter.com/2duObWTaZG — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) August 14, 2021

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau said he is been following the situation in Afghanistan very carefully and that Afghans have put their lives at great risk to support Canada in helping Afghans achieve significant democratic, human rights, education, health and security gains over the past twenty years.

"We owe them a debt of gratitude and we will continue our efforts to bring them to safety," he expressed.

Meanwhile, Taliban insurgents have seized Afghanistan's second and third-biggest cities, local officials said on Friday. A government official confirmed that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taliban control and so was Herat.

A US defence official said there was concern that the Taliban - ousted from power in 2001 after the September 11 attacks on the United States - could make a move on Kabul within days.

