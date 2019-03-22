हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

Car ploughs into crowd in China killing 6, police shoot driver

Seven people were injured and were in the hospital, state television added. It gave no other details.

Car ploughs into crowd in China killing 6, police shoot driver

BEIJING: Chinese police shot dead a man on Friday after he ploughed his car into pedestrians, killing six people, state television reported.

The man had intentionally driven into the people but the report did not elaborate on the motive behind the early morning incident in Zaoyang city in the central province of Hubei. 

Seven people were injured and were in the hospital, state television added. It gave no other details.

There have been several similar incidents in China in recent years.

In September 2018, at least 11 people were killed when a car drove onto a crowded square in southern China and the driver attacked people with a knife and spade seeking "revenge" on society for previous criminal convictions.

Tags:
ChinaChina road attackHubei road attack
Next
Story

Google celebrates musician Johann Christian Bach with AI-powered doodle

Must Watch

PT54S

Gopal Shetty's First Reaction After The Announcement Of BJP's First List Of Candidates