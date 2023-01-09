topStoriesenglish
Chicken prices shoot up to Rs 700 per kg in Pakistan; Minister asks people to quit eating

In the last one month, the price of chicken has increased by around Rs 300 per kg in Pakistan. 

Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023
  • Traders associated with the Pakistan poultry industry are blaming the government for this crisis.
  • Those associated with the poultry business said that the biggest crisis is not of chicken but of its fodder.
  • In the last one month, the price of chicken has increased by around Rs 300 per kg.

Pakistan is not embroiled in an economic crisis but is also facing an array of issues including inflation. Prices of essential goods have risen significantly and the latest to join the list is chicken. The prices of chicken per kg have risen to up to Rs 700 per kg in Pakistan. Amid the rising prices, Federal Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema asked people to quit eating chicken saying it's not good for their health. His remarks irked Pakistan Poultry Association which said that the prices may go up further as several factors are affecting the cost per kg. 

In the last one month, the price of chicken has increased by around Rs 300 per kg. According to a BBC report, the chicken prices was around Rs 440-480 per kg a few days ago which is now around Rs 650-700 per kg. 

Traders associated with the Pakistan poultry industry are blaming the government for this crisis. Those associated with the poultry business said that the biggest crisis is not of chicken but of its fodder, due to which the supply of chicken in the market has reduced considerably while the demand has increased. Those in the business said that a 50 kg bag of chicken grains, which was available for Rs 1500 to 1800 some time back, now costs up to Rs 4000. Then there is an increased cost of transportation and an increase in demand amid regular supply has led to a rise in prices. 

Some people also claimed that containers of chicken fodder are stuck at ports as there are no dollars in the market to get them released from customs. This is also aiding in the price rise. 

