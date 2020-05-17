Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at home, no foul play suspected

The Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead in his Herzliya home on Sunday (May 17), Jerusalem Post quoted a Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry official as saying.

It is learnt that police are currently at the envoy's home and probing the incident. The Chinese embassy, however, is yet to confirm the reports of Du's death.

Army Radio claims that the investigators have not found any signs of violence, which means that it is likely that Du passed from a heart attack.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem spoke to China's Deputy Ambassador to Israel Dai Yuming, and expressed his condolences over the death.

Rotem assured that the Israeli government will provide all necessary help to the Chinese government in this matter.

The family of 52-year-old Du was not in Israel when the incident happened. Du took charge as Chinese Ambassador to Israel in February, having served as Chinese ambassador to Ukraine before that.