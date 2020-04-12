हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: Anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine consignment arrives in US from India

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre lifted a ban on export of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a consignment of HCQ, which is seen as a game-changing drug in the treatment of coronavirus COVID-19 patients, arrived in the United States on Saturday (April 11).

Coronavirus COVID-19: Anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine consignment arrives in US from India
Image Credits: Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre lifted a ban on export of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a consignment of HCQ, which is seen as a game-changing drug in the treatment of coronavirus COVID-19 patients, arrived in the United States on Saturday (April 11).

It is to be noted that India decided to export HCQ to the US, Spain, Brazil and some other countries on humanitarian grounds.

Confirming the arrival of HCQ in the US, India's  Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India reached at Newark airport.

"Supporting our partners in the fight against COVID-19. Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today," Sandhu tweeted.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump had urged New Delhi to clear the export of 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US and nine metric tons of active pharmaceutical ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug.

Trump had talked to PM Modi lift the ban on American order of the anti-malarial drug, which is produced majorly in India. President Trump had also praised PM Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity" in this fight by lifting the ban on HCQ.

For his part, PM Modi had replied to President Trump saying times likes these bring friends closer. The prime minister had also expressed confidence that the India-US partnership will grow stronger and assured President Trump that India will do everything possible to help the world defeat coronavirus.

"Fully agree with you President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together," he had tweeted.

