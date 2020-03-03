Coronavirus: Death toll reaches to 3,120, over 91 thousand cases reported globally

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus continous to scare people as the total number of deaths reaches to 3,120 globally and more than 91,000 cases reported. Countries like India, Europe, Iran are reporting fresh cases almost everyday after the virus outbreak.

Iran remians the most affectd country due to the novel coronavirus recording more than 66 death cases. The second most affected country is Italy with 54 death cases, followed by South Korea recording 28 deaths.

China which is the epicentre of coronavirus have reported over 80,151 cases and 2834 deaths till Tuesday (March 3,2020)

Here's the list of total number of death and recorded cases due to coronavirus:

2,834 deaths Hubei Mainland China 66 deaths Iran 52 deaths Italy 28 deaths South Korea 22 deaths Henan Mainland China 13 deaths Heilongjiang Mainland China 8 deaths Beijing Mainland China 7 deaths Guangdong Mainland China 6 deaths Japan 6 deaths Anhui Mainland China 6 deaths Chongqing Mainland China 6 deaths Hebei Mainland China 6 deaths Shandong Mainland China 6 deaths "Diamond Princess" cruise ship Others 5 deaths Hainan Mainland China 5 deaths King County, WA US 4 deaths Hunan Mainland China 3 deaths France 3 deaths Shanghai Mainland China 3 deaths Sichuan Mainland China 3 deaths Tianjin Mainland China 3 deaths Xinjiang Mainland China 2 deaths Hong Kong Hong Kong 2 deaths Gansu Mainland China 2 deaths Guangxi Mainland China 2 deaths Guizhou Mainland China 2 deaths Yunnan Mainland China 1 death Western Australia Australia 1 death Fujian Mainland China 1 death Inner Mongolia Mainland China 1 death Jiangxi Mainland China 1 death Jilin Mainland China 1 death Liaoning Mainland China 1 death Shaanxi Mainland China 1 death Zhejiang Mainland China 1 death Philippines 1 death Taiwan Taiwan 1 death Thailand 1 death Snohomish County, WA US

Cases:

80,151 Mainland China

4,812 South Korea

2,036 Italy

1,501 Iran

706 Others

274 Japan

191 France

165 Germany

120 Spain

108 Singapore

105 US

100 Hong Kong

56 Kuwait

49 Bahrain

43 Thailand

42 Taiwan

42 Switzerland

40 UK

31 Australia

29 Malaysia

27 Canada

26 Iraq

25 Norway

21 United Arab Emirates

18 Netherlands

18 Austria

16 Vietnam

15 Sweden

13 Lebanon

12 Israel

10 Macau

9 Iceland

8 San Marino

8 Belgium

7 Qatar

7 Croatia

7 Greece

6 Ecuador

6 Oman

6 Finland

5 Algeria

5 India

5 Pakistan

5 Mexico

4 Czech Republic

4 Denmark

3 Georgia

3 Philippines

3 Russia

3 Romania

3 Azerbaijan

2 Indonesia

2 Brazil

2 Portugal

2 Egypt

1 Afghanistan

1 Lithuania

1 Nepal

1 Luxembourg

1 Andorra

1 Saudi Arabia

1 Ireland

1 Nigeria

1 Senegal

1 Armenia

1 Dominican Republic

1 Estonia

1 North Macedonia

1 Morocco

1 Cambodia

1 Monaco

1 Belarus

1 New Zealand

1 Latvia

1 Sri Lanka

The global economy is affected largely as many countries have restricted their travel amid coronavirus scare and the imports and exports have seen a large drop after the announcement of the deadly virus outbreak in China.

Major events like Tokya olympics may also face delay due to the global emergency.