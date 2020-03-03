Coronavirus: Death toll reaches to 3,120, over 91 thousand cases reported globally

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus continous to scare people as the total number of deaths reaches to 3,120 globally and more than 91,000 cases reported. Countries like India, Europe, Iran are reporting fresh cases almost everyday after the virus outbreak.
Iran remians the most affectd country due to the novel coronavirus recording more than 66 death cases. The second most affected country is Italy with 54 death cases, followed by South Korea recording 28 deaths.
China which is the epicentre of coronavirus have reported over 80,151 cases and 2834 deaths till Tuesday (March 3,2020)
Here's the list of total number of death and recorded cases due to coronavirus:
|2,834 deaths
|Hubei Mainland China
|66 deaths
|Iran
|52 deaths
|Italy
|28 deaths
|South Korea
|22 deaths
|Henan Mainland China
|13 deaths
|Heilongjiang Mainland China
|8 deaths
|Beijing Mainland China
|7 deaths
|Guangdong Mainland China
|6 deaths
|Japan
|6 deaths
|Anhui Mainland China
|6 deaths
|Chongqing Mainland China
|6 deaths
|Hebei Mainland China
|6 deaths
|Shandong Mainland China
|6 deaths
|"Diamond Princess" cruise ship Others
|5 deaths
|Hainan Mainland China
|5 deaths
|King County, WA US
|4 deaths
|Hunan Mainland China
|3 deaths
|France
|3 deaths
|Shanghai Mainland China
|3 deaths
|Sichuan Mainland China
|3 deaths
|Tianjin Mainland China
|3 deaths
|Xinjiang Mainland China
|2 deaths
|Hong Kong Hong Kong
|2 deaths
|Gansu Mainland China
|2 deaths
|Guangxi Mainland China
|2 deaths
|Guizhou Mainland China
|2 deaths
|Yunnan Mainland China
|1 death
|Western Australia Australia
|1 death
|Fujian Mainland China
|1 death
|Inner Mongolia Mainland China
|1 death
|Jiangxi Mainland China
|1 death
|Jilin Mainland China
|1 death
|Liaoning Mainland China
|1 death
|Shaanxi Mainland China
|1 death
|Zhejiang Mainland China
|1 death
|Philippines
|1 death
|Taiwan Taiwan
|1 death
|Thailand
|1 death
|Snohomish County, WA US
Cases:
80,151 Mainland China
4,812 South Korea
2,036 Italy
1,501 Iran
706 Others
274 Japan
191 France
165 Germany
120 Spain
108 Singapore
105 US
100 Hong Kong
56 Kuwait
49 Bahrain
43 Thailand
42 Taiwan
42 Switzerland
40 UK
31 Australia
29 Malaysia
27 Canada
26 Iraq
25 Norway
21 United Arab Emirates
18 Netherlands
18 Austria
16 Vietnam
15 Sweden
13 Lebanon
12 Israel
10 Macau
9 Iceland
8 San Marino
8 Belgium
7 Qatar
7 Croatia
7 Greece
6 Ecuador
6 Oman
6 Finland
5 Algeria
5 India
5 Pakistan
5 Mexico
4 Czech Republic
4 Denmark
3 Georgia
3 Philippines
3 Russia
3 Romania
3 Azerbaijan
2 Indonesia
2 Brazil
2 Portugal
2 Egypt
1 Afghanistan
1 Lithuania
1 Nepal
1 Luxembourg
1 Andorra
1 Saudi Arabia
1 Ireland
1 Nigeria
1 Senegal
1 Armenia
1 Dominican Republic
1 Estonia
1 North Macedonia
1 Morocco
1 Cambodia
1 Monaco
1 Belarus
1 New Zealand
1 Latvia
1 Sri Lanka
The global economy is affected largely as many countries have restricted their travel amid coronavirus scare and the imports and exports have seen a large drop after the announcement of the deadly virus outbreak in China.
Major events like Tokya olympics may also face delay due to the global emergency.