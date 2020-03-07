Coronavirus outbreak: Globally more than 56 thousand recovery cases reported, death toll rises to 3,461

The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries. China which is the epicentre of coronavirus has recorded 28 new deaths on Friday (March 6, 2020) bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070. Meanwhile, 56,106 recovered cases of coronavirus were also reported globally.

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in the new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the emergency situation.

The impact of the virus outbreak can clearly be seen in the travel industry as the international tourist arrivals have come down by as much as 3% in 2020, said UN. The dip in percentage is due to the travel restrictions imposed by several countries in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to take the issue of containing coronavirus at their 'highest priority'.

Italy which is one of the most affected countries after China has also reported 49 more deaths on Friday taking the total number of deaths in the country to 197. The 49 deaths reported in a day is the highest single-day toll till date. Italy also has the fourth-highest number of infections due to coronavirus with 4,636 cases. The first three are China, South Korea and Iran.

South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The countries which reported its first cases of coronavirus on Friday include the Vatican, Bethlehem and Bhutan. Bethlehem was put on lockdown on Friday after the first Palestinian cases of the deadly coronavirus were discovered there.

A French parliamentarian was also found to be coronavirus positive on Friday.