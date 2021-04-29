Denmark tightens restrictions on travel from India in view of worsening COVID-19 situation

Copenhagen: Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in India, the Denmark government has decided to suspend flights from India from Thursday (April 29).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark announced numerous travel restrictions for those from India.

The ministry conducted a risk assessment, following which it changed the travel status of India from "orange" to "red", the highest level which advises against all travels to India.

The decision was made to "limit the risk of importing the virus variant B.1.617 to Denmark," said the ministry in a press release.

The ministry added that foreigners from India will only be allowed entry into Denmark for a recognisable purpose, as per the new travel restrictions.

Whereas, Danish citizens who already reside in Denmark can continue to enter Denmark from India.

Denmark now joins several European countries including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain that have already applied travel restrictions on India.

Meanwhile, The official data on Wednesday (April 28) showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in India with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 3,60,960 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267, as per data by the health ministry.

