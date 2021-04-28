India registers 3.6 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 deaths in biggest spike in past 24 hours

New Delhi: The official data on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 3,60,960 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267, as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.79 crore (1,79,97,267), of which, 29.78 lakh (29,78,709) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.01 lakh (2,01,187) coronavirus-related deaths.

For the past seven days, India has been observing a daily surge of over 3 lakh cases owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

As per the data, Maharashtra has the highest COVID tally in india. The state on Tuesday reported a record 895 new COVID-related deaths and over 66,000 new cases.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the most number of infections.

The registration for getting yourself a COVID-19 vaccine shot is starting on Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Come May 1, the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended to everyone above the age of 18, a step that has been taken by the Centre to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians take the coronavirus vaccine jab amid the raging second wave of the pandemic.

