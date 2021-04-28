हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India registers 3.6 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 deaths in biggest spike in past 24 hours

The official data on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.  

India registers 3.6 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 deaths in biggest spike in past 24 hours
Representational Image

New Delhi: The official data on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.  

India also reported 3,60,960 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267, as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.79 crore (1,79,97,267), of which, 29.78 lakh (29,78,709) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.01 lakh (2,01,187) coronavirus-related deaths. 

ALSO READ: Co-Win registration for vaccination to begin at 4 PM, says Centre amid confusion

For the past seven days, India has been observing a daily surge of over 3 lakh cases owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

As per the data, Maharashtra has the highest COVID tally in india. The state on Tuesday reported a record 895 new COVID-related deaths and over 66,000 new cases.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the most number of infections.

The registration for getting yourself a COVID-19 vaccine shot is starting on Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Come May 1, the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended to everyone above the age of 18, a step that has been taken by the Centre to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians take the coronavirus vaccine jab amid the raging second wave of the pandemic. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 death
Next
Story

Co-Win registration for vaccination to begin at 4 PM, says Centre amid confusion

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day