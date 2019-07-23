Donald Trump statement on Kashmir adds to his plethora of over 10,000 lies

US President Donald Trump is infamous for making false statements and on Monday Trump told one more lie when he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject and he actually said 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator', I said 'Where', He said 'Kashmir'. Because this has been going on for many, many years... I think they would like to see it resolved and you (Imran Khan) would like to see it resolved. If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," President Trump said on Monday in a joint meeting

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rejected Trump's claim and said on Tuesday that was no mediation request made by Prime Minister Modi. “I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism...The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” said the External Affairs Minister in Rajya Sabha.

This is not the first time that Trump has lied about India. Earlier also during a talk on climate change, Trump had tried to claim that India and China are the biggest polluters in the world and not the US.

The fact, however, is that while India and China are now significant polluters, their cumulative contributions to climate change are much smaller than those of the US. As per experts, India and China are responsible for only 10 percent and 6 percent of the current level of global warming, while the US contribution is 23%.

Trump lied again when he claimed that India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020. This statement is a pure lie because India has already agreed to boost to non-fossil fuels’ share of its installed electric power capacity to 40 percent by 2030 and this target make it doubtful that India would double its coal production by 2020.

The US president made a false claim again when he claimed that “India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries.”

It is surprising to see that someone who is the president of world's most powerful makes such false claims at a regular basis. By making the statement on Kashmir Trump has showed to the world that either he has no knowledge about the Kashmir issue or he has not been briefed properly by his office staff. Whatever the case may be but by making a false claim about 'mediation' in Kashmir, Trump has definitely added one more lie to his plethora of over 10,000 lies which he has spoken since coming to power in 2014.