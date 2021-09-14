हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Japan

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture

Around 7:46 am, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan`s Ibaraki Prefecture with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan&#039;s Ibaraki Prefecture
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan`s Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday (September 14), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

