Female news anchor interviews Taliban spokesperson in Afghanistan: Is this an ideology shift?

A female news anchor was seen interviewing a Taliban spokesperson on ToloNews today. Women were absent from TV screens since August 15, the day Taliban took control over Kabul. It’s a shift from Taliban’s earlier regime in between 1996-2001 where women were not allowed to work.

Some women journalists were also seen reporting on the streets of Kabul.

Miraqa Popal, the head of news at ToloNews, took to Twitter and wrote, “Our female presenter is interviewing a Taliban media team member live in our studio.”

Our female presenter is interviewing a Taliban media team member live in our studio @TOLOnews #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/G6qq1KWKOH — Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) August 17, 2021

In their first press conference, Taliban promised safety and work based on Islam for women.

TOLOnews and the Taliban making history again: Abdul Haq Hammad, senior Taliban rep, speaking to our (female) presenter Beheshta earlier this morning. Unthinkable two decades ago when they were last in charge ⁦@TOLOnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/XzREQ6ZJ1a — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 17, 2021

A Taliban spokesman said that they would respect women's rights and would not exact revenge.

Zabihullah Mujahid, who had been a shadowy figure for years, doubled down on the Taliban's efforts to convince the world that it has changed from the group that imposed a brutal rule on the country in the 1990s.

Mujahid promised the Taliban would honor women's rights, but within the norms of Islamic law. He said the group wanted private media to ‘remain independent,’ but stressed journalists ‘should not work against national values.’

He promised the insurgents would secure Afghanistan but would seek no revenge against those who worked with the former government or with foreign governments or forces.

"Taliban are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women," he was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

(With inputs from agencies)

