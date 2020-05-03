Glad to see North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is 'back and well': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is glad to see that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was reported to be suffering from some serious health complication, was "back and well"."I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweetd.

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

The US president also retweeted photos of Kim attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory. The photos were tweeted by North Korean medai on Saturday. It is to be noted that Kim was not seen in public for the 20 days leading to several speculations about his well-being. Kim, who was last seen on April 11, attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon to put all speculations to rest.

Earlier, South Korean and US officials had said that Kim is missing from public life because he is sheltering himself from the coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, North Korea claims it has yet to identify a single case of COVID-19.

South Korean unification minister, Kim Yeon-chul, said that Kim decided to skip anniversary event, which is the most important public event in North Korea, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Kim did not attend a ceremony held on April 15 to mark the anniversary of the birth of his grandfather – and North Korea’s founder – Kim Il-sung.

“We have intelligence capacity that allows us to say confidently that there are no unusual signs [in North Korea],” Kim Yeon-chul told a parliamentary hearing.

US officials had also claimed that Kim had taken his private train to the east coast resort town of Wonsan to protect himself from coronavirus.