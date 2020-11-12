हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boris Johnson

Guarantee fundamental rights to all citizens: UK PM to Pakistan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan to "guarantee fundamental rights" to all citizens of south Asian countries. 

Guarantee fundamental rights to all citizens: UK PM to Pakistan

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan to "guarantee fundamental rights" to all citizens of south Asian countries. 

The matter was raised in the British Parliament by Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon with Pakistani's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

The issue cropped up after recent reports of the killing of Mehmood Khan, an Ahmadi in northern city of Peshawar. He is the fourth Ahmadi to be shot dead in the city. Ahmadi are minorities in Pakistan and their views are considered heretical in mainstream Islam.

While raising the matter of killing, a British MP said, "We should not ignore humanitarian injustices and plight of persecuted minorities."

"Hatred preached in Pakistan, ends up on the streets of Britain and it is in the interest of our own security that the British Government makes it clear to Pakistan, that state supported persecution must end," he said.

India has highlighted the deteriorating situation of minorities in the Pakistan multiple times in the past, especially the forceful conversion of minority Hindu, Sikhs and Christians. 

Last week, India had summoned top Pakistani diplomat in Delhi after the management of the Holy Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara was given over to a panel with no Sikh representation. 

Tags:
Boris JohnsonImran KhanUKPakistan
Next
Story

Melania may get this huge amount in settlement if she divorces Donald Trump
  • 86,83,916Confirmed
  • 1,28,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M57S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Remember the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' on festivals