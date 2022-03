Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today addressed a special session of European Union Parliament. Addressing the EU session in Ukrainian language, Zelenskyy delivered a few important takeaways:

- "We have proven our strength": "I don’t read from paper, the paper phase is over, we’re dealing with lives. Without you Ukraine will be alone. We've proven our strength; we’re the same as you.

- "Life will win": "Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death".

